Unambitious and uninspiring climate proposals a missed opportunity - McGuigan

Sinn Féin Environment spokesperson Phillip McGuigan MLA has expressed his disappointment with proposals from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for a Climate Change Bill.

Philip McGuigan said:

“While I'm glad that the Minister and the Department eventually acknowledged the need for a Climate Change Act, what they have presented is unambitious and uninspiring.

“It's now over a year since the Assembly supported a Sinn Féin motion to declare a climate emergency.

“I'm astounded that it has taken DAERA more than 13 months to come up with proposals that, in real terms, don't commit to anything that wasn't already committed to.

“There's no net-zero goal and there's no all-island element, which is astonishing given the cross-border nature of the environmental issues we face. I also have serious concerns about the leading manner in which some of the questions in the consultation were phrased.

“With the north not having a Climate Change Act we had a real opportunity here to learn from best practice around the world and put forward the best possible proposals.

“Instead, DAERA have dithered, delayed and done the bare minimum.”