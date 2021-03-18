Increased North/South trade must be built on - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the increase in cross-border trade following the end of the Brexit transition period must be built upon and businesses must be supported to reorientate supply chains and take advantage of the protections of the protocol and continuing access to the EU single market.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“Across the island, trade going south increased by 10% in January, and trade going north increased by 17%. This represents a €45m increase in trade in one month alone, which is a significant jump.

“It is clear from these figures that businesses are successfully turning to new markets and supply chains, but many more still need help from InvestNI and the Department for the Economy in making these changes.

“We must give our businesses the tools they need to confidently transition to new all-Ireland trading opportunities.

“Our changed trading arrangements, along with the significant drop in imports from Britain to the south, presents opportunities to deepen north-south cooperation in terms of trade and to bring investment and jobs to the north and to Ireland as a whole.

"The Minister now must ensure that businesses are listened to and supported while they continue to navigate the challenges created by Brexit and respond to the new trading arrangements."