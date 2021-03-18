“Ireland’s share of Brexit Fund must be defended” – Chris MacManus MEP

“Ireland’s share of Brexit Fund must be defended” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said French attempts to reduce Ireland’s share of the EU Brexit Fund must be resisted and that they threaten delaying payments from the fund.

The Midlands Northwest MEP said:

“The French attempt to change the proposal is transparently a political and electoral move ahead of upcoming elections. It is no coincidence the ringleader is from President Macron’s party. This is too important an issue to be playing politics with.”

“I am calling on MEPs to resist any changes that would see Ireland lose out. It is established beyond any doubt that Ireland will suffer more directly than other countries and if anything, we deserve a larger share of this fund. It is abundantly clear that communities in the border region are already suffering severely post-Brexit. Urgent intervention is needed.”

MacManus concluded by calling on Irish representatives to work together.

“I am concerned that opening up the proposal could lead to significant delays. Irish MEPs and the government must defend what we have.” ENDS