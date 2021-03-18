EMA decision on AstraZeneca vaccine welcome - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has welcomed the finding of the European Medicines Agency that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The findings of the EMA that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective is very welcome news.

"Once NIAC have examined this latest report, I hope that it will give the green light for the vaccine again.

"It is important that the safety and effectiveness of these novel vaccines are established for public confidence.

"The science must guide us through the pandemic, and it seems there is no causal link with or increased likelihood of thromboembolic events.

"The challenge now lies with the HSE to catch up on missed vaccinations.

"It is important that the delayed appointments are caught up on next week to put the rollout back on track."