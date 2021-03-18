Sinn Féin to raise concerns with PSNI over handling of Creggan incident - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the party will raise concerns directly with the PSNI over its handling of an incident in Creggan today.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I am deeply concerned following reports of heavy-handed policing during an incident in Creggan today.

“The PSNI have questions to answer over scenes which appeared on social media showing officers using heavy-handed tactics on women.

“This has become symptomatic of how the PSNI carry out policing operations in Creggan and a concern which we have continually raised.

“The public rightly expects the very highest policing standards and we will hold the police to account when their actions fail to meet those standards.

“We will be raising these concerns directly with the local leadership of the PSNI.”