Ruairí Ó Murchú TD welcomes establishment of Dundalk gaelcholáiste campus

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed the news that the Department of Education has approved the establishment of a satellite campus in Dundalk of Balbriggan’s Coláiste Ghlór na Mara.

The satellite campus will be established at Muirhevnamór Community Centre from September 2021.

Teachta Ó Murchú said:

“We welcome this as the first step. We welcome the fact the Department of Education is open to reviewing their policies around the provision of Gaelcholáistí.

“I have spoken about the Aonad system not being fit for purpose on numerous occasions in Leinster House.

“We need to review how we go about planning for Gaelcholáistí. What Dundalk and Louth need is a plan for Irish language education from naíonraí right through to third level.

“This plan needs to be compiled through engagement with all the stakeholders.

“A huge amount of work has been done by parents in Dundalk, by An Foras Patrúnacha and Coláiste Ghlór na Mara in order to get it to this stage.

“This is a welcome first step towards a standalone Gaelcholáiste in this particular region.”