Sinn Féin plans to change law on £500 Covid payments to students - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said Sinn Féin plan to amend regulations governing the category of students who will be eligible to the £500 Covid 19 disruption payment.

The Sinn Féin move follows on from the Assembly voting in favour of a motion tabled by the party earlier this week.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Despite the Assembly voting to support the widening of the eligibility criteria, the DUP Economy Minister Diane Dodds has refused to include full-time students studying at Further Education Colleges, part-time students, and students from here studying in the south of Ireland or in Britain.

“Sinn Féin will table amendments to the regulations at the Economy Committee next week to give effect to the Assembly position and I hope other parties support them.

“Minister Dodds needs to listen to the voice of students and the Assembly and provided financial support to all students.”