Police should rescind fines given to Black Lives Matter protesters last year - Canavan

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has called for police to rescind fines given to protesters at Black Lives Matter protests in Belfast and Derry last year.

Claire Canavan said:

“Sinn Féin has called on police to rescind fines given to Black Lives Matters protesters in Belfast and Derry last year.

“The Chief Constable has apologised about the policing of these demonstrations after criticism from the Police Ombudsman.

“However, the PSNI insisted it did not have the power to rescind the fines

“Belfast City Councillors have received legal advice however that the PSNI can rescind the fines and I am calling on them to do so immediately.

“I welcomed the Chief Constable’s apology but have called on him to address the police failures.

“Rescinding the fines would be the clearest demonstration that no one should face any type of discrimination when it comes to policing.”