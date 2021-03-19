Pay increase for councillors is a slap in the face of families and workers - Carson
Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson has described the pay increase for Belfast City Council councillors as a ‘slap in the face of families, workers and communities.’
Councillor Carson said:
“Councillors within the DUP, Alliance Party and Green Party have voted to give themselves a hefty salary increase of 2.75% in Belfast City Council.
“This pay increase at the height of a pandemic, and when many families and workers in our local communities are struggling financially is a slap in the face to their hardship.
“Sinn Féin voted against this proposal and will continue to oppose the pay increase, our priority is delivering for families, workers and communities not backslapping pay increases.”