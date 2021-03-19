British government proposal does not offer solution for victims - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA and Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said the proposal put forward by Brandon Lewis on funding for a victims' pension is not conducive to finding a solution for victims.

Conor Murphy said:

“On 3rd March I wrote to the Secretary of State recommending that the Executive cover in full the costs of the scheme envisaged at Stormont House, with the British Government funding the rest of the scheme.

"This was a reasonable solution that would provide certainty for victims.

"In the subsequent two weeks Mr Lewis declined to meet Executive colleagues and I to discuss this proposition.

"Via social media the Secretary of State has today offered to divert money which is already set aside as part of New Decade New Approach and which is not additional.

“This is not a constructive approach to finding a resolution for victims.”