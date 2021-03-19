Brogan condemns those behind Omagh security alert

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has condemned those behind a security alert in Omagh.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

"A security alert caused by reports of a suspicious object in the Culmore Park area of Omagh has brought nothing but disruption to the area.

"Local residents face evacuation from their homes as a result of this alert.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the CKS Centre for opening thier doors for those who have to be evacuated.

"Those behind this alert have nothing to offer the people of Omagh and need to end these futile actions immediately."