Right to food should be enshrined in law - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said the right to food should be enshrined in law.

Speaking after a Sinn Féin delegation met with the Dieticians Association, the Foyle MLA said:

“Food poverty and food insecurity is not only caused by financial poverty, but a much wider range of issues including poor housing, social isolation and physical disability.

“Given that the north is among the poorest dietary health with malnutrition and undernutrition causing problems for children due calorie-rich, nutrient poor food leading in obesity, Type-2 diabetes and other life-limiting conditions.

“The BDA strongly advocate for the establishment of a food system that delivers better health outcomes for all.

“Sinn Féin supports the development of a Food Strategy for the north which is co-produced and co-departmental and which is co-designed.

“The right to food is fundamental to the ability to live a fulfilled life and enshrining the right to food in law here would bring into force existing commitments in the Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights.”