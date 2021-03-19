British government must end solo runs and double speak on protocol - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said has said the British government must end its solo runs and double speak over the Irish Protocol.

Chris Hazzard MP said:

"The British Secretary State and the British government is obligated by the Good Friday Agreement to act with rigorous impartiality and time and time again they have failed in this regard.

"Remarks from Brandon Lewis about unionist views on the protocol highlight yet another failure.

"This is the same British government who have signed up to the Protocol with the EU and have committed to its implementation.

"This smacks of yet another solo run from Brandon Lewis.

"Traders, businesses, manufacturers and farmers all need to see the protocol implemented and all of us need to see an end to the double speak and solo runs from this British government."