Community in shock following Newtownabbey double murder - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the community are in shock following a double murder in the Newtownabbey area.

The north Belfast MP said:

“My first thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who were brutally killed last night.

"It’s important to bear in mind that at the heart of this tragedy are grieving families.

“The local community are absolutely shocked and stunned by these killings.

“These brutal killings highlight once again the need to oppose all violence against women and the need for a Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy in the north.”