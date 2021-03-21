Maskey condemns East Belfast gathering

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the gathering of large crowds this afternoon in East Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

“This afternoon we have again witnessed large crowds of football fans congregating on the streets of Belfast.

“Those involved in these disgraceful scenes in East Belfast today have shown a callous disregard for the health and well-being of our society during this pandemic.

“This is also a kick in the teeth of our frontline health workers who have done tremendous work in the most challenging of circumstances to save lives.

“There is now an obligation on the PSNI to throughly investigate today’s gathering and to ensure that those responsible for organising and attending are held to account.

“We cannot allow the progress that has been made in recent weeks to be jeopardised by this reckless behaviour.

“Those involved in these gatherings need to wise up.”