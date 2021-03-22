‘Climate Bill can deliver real change’ – McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed a cross-party Climate Change Bill which will be brought before the Assembly today.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“It’s welcome news that the Climate Change Bill will receive cross-party support from the majority of MLAs in the Assembly today.

“We are living through a climate emergency with disastrous effects on the natural world, our society, and our economy.

“It is clear that the majority of MLAs and people in the North want real, meaningful action to tackle climate change and protect our future.

"Unfortunately there are still those who aren't supporting this and I would urge them to reconsider.

“The north is currently the only place without climate legislation – passing this bill will change that and set targets to meet zero carbon emissions by 2045.”