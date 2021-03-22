Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD launches document detailing plans to save and revitalise Moore Street

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Gaeilge, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture, Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, has published a document outlining detailed plans to preserve and revitalise the historic 1916 Moore Street Quarter.

On Wednesday, the Dáil will debate a Bill by Teachta Ó Snodaigh to support the plans.

Speaking today, Teachta Ó Snodaigh said:

“Today I have published ‘Living History: A Vision For Moore Street’ which outlines detailed plans for the future of the Moore Street Quarter- a vital part of Irish history which must be protected. I am calling on all TDs from all parties to look carefully at these proposals and this exciting opportunity for regeneration, ahead of my Bill being debated by the Dáil on Wednesday.

“The Moore Street district is an incredibly important place in terms of our revolutionary history, our culture and our heritage as a nation. Moore Street is where five of the leaders of the Easter Rising met for the last time.

"The Moore Street terrace and the laneways that make up the battlefield site must be preserved as a National Monument and as a living museum in order to safeguard our history for future generations.

"The management of Dublin's history, heritage and culture cannot be left in the hands of private developers. It is too important and too valuable.

“My document that I have published today and my Bill set out in detail how and why we must protect our country’s proud history. It is also an exciting opportunity to bring regeneration to Dublin’s north side. The Bill supports the 1916 relatives' major regeneration plan to create a cultural quarter around Moore Street, preserving the built heritage of Moore Street, where the 1916 Rising Volunteers fought and died.

“As I explain in my document, my Bill does this through three key steps. Firstly, it gives legal recognition to An Cheathrú Chultúir – a Moore Street Cultural Quarter. Secondly, it preserves the built heritage of Moore Street to protect it from destruction. Finally, it will regenerate the local area to boost tourism and footfall by giving space to the development of art, music and sport, as we well as establishing a permanent outdoor Market.

“The site is currently under threat, as a planning application for a shopping and office development is expected to be submitted next month. It’s time to take a stand against our city being used for soulless commercial and retail projects which destroy our heritage and fail to benefit local communities.

"The development of a modern historical quarter - shaped around the Moore Street site - is about preserving our revolutionary history, our language and culture but it is also about putting heritage and culture at the very centre of the social and economic regeneration of the North Inner City.

"This has the potential to revitalise the area, attract jobs and tourism, and turn the tide of decades of neglect by successive governments.

"As we approach the 105th anniversary of the Easter Rising, the plan for the preservation and development of Moore Street is something that all the people of Ireland can get excited about and get behind.

“This Wednesday, the Dáil will consider my Bill to put the establishment of a Moore Street historical quarter on a legislative footing to ensure that the State has a responsibility to turn this exciting plan into reality.

“I would urge all parties to read this document and take part in discussions about this vital issue. I am calling on all parties to back my Bill, protect our history and provide crucial investment in our communities.”

Teachta Ó Snodaigh’s document ‘Living History: A Vision For Moore Street’ is available to view as a PDF at this link