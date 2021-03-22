Mullan welcomes vaccine for homeless

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed confirmation that over 1,200 people impacted by homelessness across the north will receive the Covid vaccine.

The Foyle MLA said:

“It’s positive news that people impacted by homelessness will receive the Covid vaccine in the coming weeks.

“This service is already being rolled out in the Belfast Trust area and now over 300 people across the Western Trust will receive the jab by early April.

“This will see teams delivering the vaccine to day shelters, hostels, non-standard accommodation and to people who are sleeping rough.

“It’s important that we break down the barriers and inequalities for people impacted by homelessness, many of whom suffer from health issues.”