Brogan calls for a return to Sure Start

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has called on the Education Minister to bring forward a plan to the Executive for the safe reopening of Sure Start as a matter of urgency.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Sure Start offers early intervention designed to close the gap between our most and least advantaged children.

“With the necessary closure of Sure Start as a result of the pandemic the inequality gap widens and disadvantage grows.

"While health and safety remain a priority, the restoration of services to our most disadvantaged is also important.

"I am calling on the Minister of Education to bring forward a plan to the Executive for the safe reopening of Sure Start as a matter of urgency.”