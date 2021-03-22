Menu

Brogan calls for a return to Sure Start

22 March, 2021

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has called on the Education Minister to bring forward a plan to the Executive for the safe reopening of Sure Start as a matter of urgency.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Sure Start offers early intervention designed to close the gap between our most and least advantaged children. 

“With the necessary closure of Sure Start as a result of the pandemic the inequality gap widens and disadvantage grows. 

"While health and safety remain a priority, the restoration of services to our most disadvantaged is also important. 

"I am calling on the Minister of Education to bring forward a plan to the Executive for the safe reopening of Sure Start as a matter of urgency.”

