Climate Action Bill must meet key metrics - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has said that Sinn Féin will judge the Climate Action Bill on key metrics and principles.

Speaking today, Senator Boylan said:

“We have been waiting a long time for the publication of this key piece of climate legislation.

“We expect some of the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee’s recommendations to be included, but the question is - will the changes be enough to address the scale of the climate crisis?

“The draft Bill was full of loopholes. We need to see that they have been closed and that there is a joined-up approach between setting carbon budgets and meeting the interim 2030 target. For too long, successive governments have failed to meet their climate targets and that has to stop. Accountability and strong language will be paramount.

“Failing to ban the importation of fracked gas would be a massive missed opportunity. Placing this policy position in legislation would send a very clear signal about the direction of travel Ireland is taking in regard to its use of fossil fuels.

“The make-up of the Climate Council is also key. The days of neo-liberal economists deciding climate policy are over. The Climate Action Committee called for a broader range of expertise including climate scientists and someone with a background in labour relations and a just transition.

“For too long climate action has been something imposed on the public rather than being a process that ordinary people are part of. Public consultation, an open appointment process for membership of the Climate Council and clear communications in the setting of carbon budgets will be essential to making that happen."