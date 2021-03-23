‘Damaging transfer tests should be scrapped’ – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said fresh evidence on the damaging impact of academic selection on children further strengthens calls for the policy to be scrapped.

The party’s education spokesperson was commenting after new research from Ulster University found academic selection to be ‘traumatic’ for children.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Today’s report is the latest in a long line of studies which have exposed the cruel and damaging impact of academic selection on children.

“The process of selecting and rejecting young children based on their performance in an unregulated test is cruel and traumatic.

“The overwhelming evidence from human rights organisations, the Children’s Commissioner, trade unions and churches is clearly pitted against selection and its damaging impact on children.

“In light of this latest study, school Boards of Governors should now show leadership in favour of building an inclusive and non-selective education system for the benefit of all our young people.”