Boylan slams lack of support for taxi operators

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said it is shocking that only one taxi operator has benefited for one of the Coronavirus Business Restrictions Support Scheme.

Cathal Boylan said:

“After meeting with the Department for Infrastructure, taxi operators were denied a sector specific scheme and told that they can apply for support through Part B of the Coronavirus Business Restrictions Support Scheme.

“However, it has been revealed that Invest NI was only able to identify one taxi operator who has so far accessed this scheme, with thirteen others rejected and a further 35 are still being assessed.

“This is a hard-working industry that has continued to provide their important service for essential travel purposes during the pandemic.

“After being denied a sector specific scheme like bus operators received, only to face rejection and delay from another scheme, is simply not good enough.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure and the Economy to immediately address this issue and look towards actually providing proper support to this hard-hit sector.”