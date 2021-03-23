DUP MLA's comments on working with loyalist group concerning - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said it is very concerning that a DUP MLA has spoken publicly of working with a loyalist paramilitary group.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

"I was extremely concerned to hear DUP MLA Trevor Clarke tell the Assembly on Monday that he 'worked with a loyalist paramilitary organisation' on an issue in his constituency.

"This is shocking given that armed loyalist criminal gangs are still actively involved in a litany of crimes including murder, drug dealing, racketeering, intimidation and ongoing threats against journalists, public representatives and other workers.

"This comes after the DUP saying they were proud to meet with a group which represents armed loyalist criminal gangs.

"The DUP should be working to end loyalist paramilitarism, not working with them.

"I have reported Trevor Clarke's comments to the Assembly Commissioner for Standards.

"I have also reported his remarks to the PSNI to ask if Trevor Clarke had come forward to the police with any information he may have which could help investigations into loyalist paramilitarism. It will also be raised with the Policing Board.

"These armed criminal gangs have no place in our society and we need to see them going away for good."