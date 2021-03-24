Gas hikes show cost of fossil fuel reliance - Archibald

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said recent gas price hikes illustrate why we need to move to a carbon neutral society.

The East Derry MLA said:

“This price increase could not have come at a worse time for struggling workers and families already dealing with the costs of the pandemic.

“As ever, it is those in fuel poverty who are most at risk from the type of hikes announced today and in recent weeks by Firmus Energy and SSE Airtricity.

“These erratic drops and then jumps in prices illustrate one of the many reasons why we need to move away from fossil fuels.

“While the supplies of renewable energy can be tracked and predicted, the price of fossil fuels are extremely volatile and driven by unpredictable global conditions.

“A Just Transition to a carbon neutral society, through initiatives like a major retrofitting programme to ensure nobody is left behind, is the only way we can address these issues permanently and fairly.

“We need to see major investment in renewable alternatives which are better for the environment, can create thousands of new jobs and produce sustainable and stable energy.”