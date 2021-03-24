‘Sinn Féin will not give up on supporting all students’ – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said Sinn Féin will continue to stand up on behalf of students excluded from the £500 Covid support payment.

Speaking after the Economy Committee backed a proposal to financially support all students, the Upper Bann MLA said:

“The support of the Economy Committee for Sinn Féin’s proposal to support all students and extend the £500 support payment is welcome.

“No student should be left behind.

“The Economy Minister must listen and bring forward a law that enables the £500 payment to be made to all full students from the north; regardless of where on these islands they study.

“The Minister must also tailor a support package for part-time students.

“We will not give up on this campaign until the voice of students is heard.”