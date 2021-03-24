Important role for education within Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said that schools have a role to play in educating and raising awareness on the issue of gender based violence in society.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

"It is important to recognise that there is a role for education in terms of early intervention and prevention and raising awareness on the issue of gender based violence in society and school is where this process must begin.

“We need to ensure that our young people receive teaching on consent, healthy relationships, as well as sexual education and that this is inclusive of the wide range of sexual orientations.

“The current relationships and sexual education (RSE) curriculum is not fit for purpose and not meeting the needs of young people.

"The lack of proper RSE in our schools is failing to fully equip young people with positive and informed outlooks on their sexual health, self-care, body image, relationships, gender identity, contraception, consent and sexuality.

"An LGBTQI-inclusive approach to RSE in schools is also essential.

"Minister Weir should start work now to ensure the education system plays its role as part of an effective violence against women and girls strategy."