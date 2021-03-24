Farmers devastated by 2017 landslides should be supported - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has called on the DAERA Minister to provide compensation to the farmers in the Sperrins affected by severe landslides in August 2017.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I spent an afternoon with the Agriculture Minister and Ulster Farmers Union on a farm in Owenkillew which was impacted by the severe flood in 2017.

“The landslides, which took place in the Glenelly and Owenkillew valleys on the night of 22-23rdAugust 2017 caused devastation on an unprecedented scale, with many farmers having their livelihoods wiped out overnight.

“The sheer loss has had a profound impact on these farmers who are still carrying the financial and emotional burden which has compounded in recent months by the COVID crisis which caused the closure of marts, a rise in input costs and a drop in farmgate prices.

“These farmers in the Sperrins have waited long enough and are hoping they will finally get deserved compensation for their devastating losses.

“It is important that the Minister moves to support these farmers without any further unnecessary delay."