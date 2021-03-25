College of the Future Report shows Further Education Students need better supported - O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said everyone should be supported to be able to access further education.

The Higher and Further Education spokesperson said:

"I want to welcome the publication of this report on the provision of Further Education.

“The points made around free education for adults within our Further Education system and greater equality in terms of financial support for Further Education students are noteworthy and should provide our Economy Department with a fundamental rethink of how we support people in Further Education.

“It is quite clear that our economic recovery will need to be based on giving people accessible skills opportunities which can help them back into employment.

“I have asked the Economy Minister whether she intends to implement any of the findings from this report and I will continue to raise these issues in the time ahead."