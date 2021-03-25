Boylan raises online driving theory tests with Infrastructure Minister

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has written to the Infrastructure Minister regarding the possibility of online driving theory tests to deal with a growing backlog.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“With Driving theory tests being suspended to April 1st, over 6,200 tests are being rescheduled while the next available appointment for a test at centres across the north is mid July.

“The Minister has stated that an online theory test is not currently possible because of the technological limits of ensuring test integrity.

“However, in the 26 counties remote online testing has been made available for certain categories of drivers.

“This year has been difficult for learner drivers and we need to be using all means at our disposal to get them better access to such a basic service as a driving test.

“I have again written to the Minister on this issue, asking her to reflect on the souths remote testing and look at adopting such an approach here.”