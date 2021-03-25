Cath Lab contract a "welcome development" - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has welcomed the announcement that a contract has been awarded to build the second Catheterisation Laboratory at University Hospital Waterford.

Speaking today, the Waterford TD said:

“It is great news that the contract to build the second Cath Lab at University Hospital Waterford has now been awarded. This is hugely significant and will advance cardiac services in the region.

“It is a shining example of what is possible when local and regional politicians work together. I am proud of the work of local campaigners, who organised protests to raise awareness on this issue.

“However, it is important to note it is not the end of the journey.

"The demand has always been for full 24/7 emergency cardiac care for the region and that is what is needed. I will continue to work and campaign to make this a reality."