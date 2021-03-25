Ní Chuilín criticises Department for not giving committee time to study hyponatremia inquiry report

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has criticised the Department of Health for not giving health committee members enough time to study a report on the progress of the hyponatremia inquiry.

The Sinn Féin health committee member said:

"Committee members were not given sufficient time to study the report into the progress of the Hyponatremia Inquiry.

“In addition, it is very concerning that the Department of Health's submission does not adequately address Justice O'Hara's findings and recommendations and will simply add to the distress of the affected families.

“It is vitally important that the Department of Health implement the O'Hara recommendations in a timely and compassionate fashion.

“The health committee have asked the Permanent Secretary to appear before them to address all unresolved matters and to offer assurances that the inquiry will proceed with the thoroughness it warrants.”