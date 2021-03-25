Archibald calls for paid leave for parental bereavement and women suffering miscarriage

Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to implement automatic entitlement to Bereavement Leave and the right to paid leave for workers who suffer miscarriages.

"The advances made in New Zealand in terms of Parental Bereavement Leave reflect Sinn Féin's own policy proposals which we had submitted to the Department for Economy during its consultation on this proposed legislation.

“The Economy Minister has a tendency to simply mirror British legislation but the reality is that workers who suffer bereavement need so much more than this and the proposed legislation should be broadened to reflect this.

“I will ask the Economy Minister to once again to amend her proposal to ensure workers have an automatic entitlement to this leave and that it is also available to those who experience miscarriages.

“Sinn Féin will also press the Minister to ensure workers have flexibility and can take this leave if and when they need it.”