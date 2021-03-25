Section 56 and 59 workers still seeking pay restoration - Mairéad Farrell TD

With the new Public Services Stability Agreement (PSSA) ‘Building Momentum – 2021-2022’ still awaiting ratification, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell TD, noted that there are still two cohorts of workers who have yet to receive pay restoration and are not a party to the new PSSA.

The WRC brokered agreements in October 2018 and December 2020 for pay restoration for Section 39 workers who are funded under the Health Act 2004.

Teachta Farrell said:

“After a long and hard struggle for these workers to have their pay restored, a resolution was finally reached late last year for the remaining Section 39 organisations. However, for their co-workers in Section 56 and Section 59 organisations, the struggle goes on.”

Those Section 56 and 59 organisations were not part of these agreements as they are funded under the Child and Family Agency Act 2013.

Forsa trade union has now lodged a similar claim seeking the application of the terms of the section 39 WRC agreement.

Teachta Farrell added:

“I commend Forsa for taking action to represent these workers, though I find it regrettable that such action is necessary.



"Just because these workers fall under a different departmental funding stream, does not negate the fact that they deserve the same pay restoration that the Section 39 organisations got.

“These are workers providing a valuable service in community and voluntary organisations and are entitled to the same pay justice.



"I am calling on Minister McGrath to intervene in this matter and demonstrate to these workers that were are indeed all in this together. Do not allow a protracted dispute to be drawn out. Act now and do the right thing."