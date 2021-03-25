Agriculture Minister needs to get on with implementing protocol - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots needs to get on with his legal responsibility to implement the protocol.

Philip McGuigan said:

“The latest debacle over recruitment for workers at port inspections is adding to the uncertainty over Brexit.

“Edwin Poots is bringing the dysfunction of his Party into the Executive.

“He needs to act as a minister serving the entire community and not just the narrow interests of the DUP.

“Businesses, manufacturers and farmers are being left to literally pay the costs of his reckless pursuit of a disastrous Tory Brexit.

“They need to see the minister getting on with his job and legal responsibility to implement the protocol.”