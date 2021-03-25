Gildernew welcomes increased support for victims of contaminated blood scandal

Colm Gildernew said:

"I welcome the increase in support for those affected by the contaminated blood scandal announced today.

"This will see increased payments for those infected, including lump sum payments, as well as extra money for the bereaved spouses, partners and families of those who have died as a result of this scandal.

"These payments will not only help improve the lives of those affected by the scandal, but it is also a recognition of the terrible hurt and suffering caused.

"These payments will be backdated and will bring the north into line with payments made to other victims of this scandal."