Latent defects working group must deliver redress scheme plan - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has welcomed the news that the latent defects working group is to have its first meeting today and has called on it to deliver a draft redress scheme that can be considered in time for Budget 2022 in October.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The latent defects working group, set up by the Department of Housing, is having its first meeting today.

“I welcome the fact that representatives from the Apartment Owners' Network and the Construction Defects Alliance are on this group.

“It is slightly concerning that despite the Minister announcing the establishment of this group last September, that it is only having its first meeting at the end of March, with a deadline for this summer.

“Notwithstanding this, I wish the group well and Sinn Féin will be making a detailed submission to the working group.

“It is our view that the group should produce a draft redress scheme in time for consideration for inclusion in Budget 2022.

"The scheme should be funded by industry and government, and must be available to all experiencing fire safety issues and water ingress due to bad building practices.

“There should also be a retrospective funding option, such as tax relief, for those who have already paid for remediation work for structural defects uncovered in their homes.”