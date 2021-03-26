Unpaid carers side-lined again - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has raised concerns that unpaid carers continue to be short-changed when it comes to financial and emotional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“In February the Health committee heard directly from the chief nursing officer that uptake of the Trusts psychological helpline line has been low, I asked if carers who are struggling 24 hours a day seven days a week could have access.

“I am saddened to get a response from Minister Swann that the opportunity to provide additional psychological support for the carers has been dismissed.

“Looking after the emotional health and wellbeing of carers is extremely important especially since many are struggling financially but also have little or no access to their normal support services and respite care.

“I hope the minister reconsiders this approach and also urgently brings forward proposals to provide carers with a COVID-19 recognition grant.”