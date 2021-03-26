Seanad has positive role to play in Irish unity discussions - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin's leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has welcomed agreement in the Seanad today that the chamber can play a positive role in the debate around Irish unity.

Speaking today, Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“Today in the Seanad, I raised the exciting and positive role that the chamber can play in the ongoing debate around Irish unity. I welcome that the Seanad leader has agreed with me on this matter.

“I particularly welcome that she has agreed with my suggestion that establishing a Seanad subcommittee on this should be on the agenda at our next Committee on Procedure and Privileges.

“The discussions about Ireland’s constitutional future are taking place right across our island. There is an energetic, positive and inclusive debate around the benefits which Irish unity would bring to all our communities.

“Irish unity is an opportunity to build a new Ireland and bring our communities together in mutual understanding, respect and diversity.

“This conversation is timely and ever-growing. I believe the Seanad, and indeed all the Oireachtas, has a valuable role in engaging with and progressing this discussion. I am glad that there is agreement within the Seanad on this.

“I look forward to engaging in further discussions on the role of a Seanad subcommittee as a vital opportunity to progress this dialogue.”