DUP need to come clean over Hightown incinerator - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the DUP need to come clean over the proposed Hightown incinerator and public state which side they are on.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"Sinn Féin stands with the residents in their campaign to stop the proposed Hightown incinerator.

"Once again we have the DUP talking out of both sides of their mouths on this issue, claiming to stand with residents on one hand while supporting this disastrous proposal on the other.

"The DUP need to clarify their position once and for all. Which side are they on?

"Residents in the area deserve to be told the truth and it's time for the DUP to come clean.

"For our part, we are behind the residents and the growing weight of evidence gathered by campaigners in opposition to this incinerator, on health, economic, environmental and social grounds."