‘Stop the Brexit credit card rip-off’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said it’s time to stop the Brexit credit card rip-off.

The East Derry MLA said:

“Credit and debit card companies are cynically exploiting Brexit to push up transaction fees on purchases from EU based companies.

“This move would see more money going to big banks while ordinary people and small businesses pay the price.

“If this goes ahead, people in the north could end up paying more for hotels and events in the south. It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“Sinn Féin will stand against the Brexit credit card rip-off to ensure that workers, families and businesses don’t pay the price.”