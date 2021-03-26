Maskey welcomes decision to publish findings into the Ballymurphy Inquest

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the decision by Justice Siobhan Keegan to publish her findings into the Ballymurphy Inquest on the 11th May 2021.

The West Belfast MP said:

“The decision by Justice Siobhan Keegan to publish her findings into the Ballymurphy Inquest on the 11th May 2021 will be welcome news for the Ballymurphy families.

“The relatives of the eleven people who were shot dead on the streets of Ballymurphy by the British army are entitled to the truth about what happened to their loved ones.

“I want to commend the Ballymurphy families for their years of dignified and determined campaigning which has brought what happened in Ballymurphy in 1971 to the attention of the world, particularly through the inquest process in recent times.

"It is disgraceful that almost five decades later the families of those killed still do not have answers about what happened to their loved ones.

"The British government needs to end its policy of frustrating families' demands for truth and implement the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."