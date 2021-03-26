Ní Chuilín welcomes news that York Street Interchange scheme review recommendations are to be addressed

Sinn Féin Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed news that the recommendations from the review of the York Street Interchange scheme are to be addressed.

The north Belfast MLA said:

“It is welcome that the York Street Interchange scheme is being reviewed to ensure it aligns with best practise for urban transport.

“Local communities had raised concerns on the schemes’ impact on them in terms of design and in keeping them connected with the wider city.

"The York street interchange intends to address the congestion issues of some of the north’s busiest roads, but such a scheme needs to improve the quality of life for everyone and communities like Sailortown and New Lodge that have a proud and rich history need to have their concerns heard clear.

"I look forward to seeing how the review will help make this scheme work for to the local communities who have to live with this road every day."