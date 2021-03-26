McCann welcomes more free parking for health workers

Sinn Féin's Fra McCann has welcomed today's announcement from the Minister of Health regarding the further suspension of free hospital car parking for health and social care workers.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"Our health and social care workers are deserving of every accolade for their efforts not only during the COVID-19 pandemic but on an everyday basis.

"The suspension of these charges will make their everyday lives, and those of patients, easier.

"However the Minister's measure is only temporary.

"My Private Members Bill for the permanent abolition of all hospital car-parking charges is making its way through the various mechanisms in the assembly.

"The legislation will address the inequalities and unfairness of hospital car parking charges for staff, patients, and visitors from across the north.

"The recently completed consultation survey showed that the vast majority of respondents favoured the abolition of all hospital car parking charges.

"I look forward to brining my Bill to the floor of the Assembly and to the day when these charges are abolished."