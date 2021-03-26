CETA is a threat to our democracy – Sorca Clarke TD

Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke has condemned the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement deal as a ‘threat to democracy’ which must be opposed.



Teachta Clarke said:



“CETA is a bad deal. It is bad for workers’ rights and the environment, as investor courts strip away vital protections. CETA is also bad for democracy.

“While trade can be a mutually beneficial exchange of goods and services this proposed deal goes beyond that. Just like the proposed TTIP deal with America it presents a huge threat to the democratic process.



“The proposed ISDS court would allow huge corporations to sue governments for enacting any environmental, social or other legislation that impact on their profits. This undermines the freedom to legislate for our elected parliamentarians and governments.



“I would oppose any deal that includes such a mechanism whether it was internally within the EU or as part of a trade deal with Canada or any other country.



“The ISDS mechanism poses a huge threat to worker’s rights and to the environment. If we are to be able to defend our progress on both issues, we must have protection from corporate lawsuits because their profits were affected.



“This mechanism has its origin in colonial relations and will severely disadvantage smaller or less developed countries.

“Sinn Féin is absolutely clear that CETA is a bad deal. It is bad for workers’ rights, bad for the environment and bad for our democracy. We cannot allow this to pass.”