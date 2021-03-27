John Brady TD sends solidarity to Cuba on day of action
Sinn Féin spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, today sent out a message of solidarity to the people of Cuba, on the occasion of the day of action organised to protest against the continuing United States blockade.
The Wicklow TD said:
“I want to take the opportunity on this day of action to stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba -to send them the support of myself, and my party, Sinn Féin.
"For 60 years the United States has enforced an economic, commercial, and financial blockade of the Island of Cuba.
"We hoped that progress made during the Obama administration would lead to the ending of the blockade.
"Unfortunately, the era of the Trump administration witnessed a reversal of all progress.
"Now with the election of President Biden, there is an opportunity for a reordering of relationships between the US and Cuba, and an end to this blockade.
"Which serves no purpose other than to deprive ordinary people, including women and children of resources.
"There is universal opposition to the continuation of the blockade.
"The Irish government has consistently supported calls at the UN for an end to the blockade.”