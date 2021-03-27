Decision to suspend Beacon vaccination operation ‘welcome’ - David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has said the suspension of Vaccine Operation at the Beacon is the right decision.
Teachta Cullinane:
“I welcome the decision to suspend the vaccination programme at Beacon Hospital.
“We need full accountability in regards to this situation.
“This should not have happened and there is no excuse.
“It should not have taken so long for the Minister to act.
“Public confidence in vaccine rollout is crucial and is again undermined.”