Gerry Kelly elected chair of Six County Cúige

Speaking after being elected Chairperson of the Six County Cúige of Sinn Féin, Gerry Kelly MLA said:

"I'm proud to have been elected as the Chair of the Six-County Cúige of Sinn Féin and to be joining a strong and experienced team.

“Sinn Féin is the biggest party in Ireland with a thousand new members joining the party in the last year alone despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“We think nationally and act locally and are committed to delivering progressive change and equality for the benefit of all citizens and to work to forge a new and agreed United Ireland.

“The discussion about Ireland’s constitutional future is growing and the conversation is taking place at all levels of society.

“Bobby Sands once said there is a place for everyone and a part to play for everyone, in the achievement of a united Ireland. Join Sinn Fein and help shape the future.

“I am excited about the year ahead, huge change is underway. Now is the time to recommit, and not resile, from the commitment to peace and democracy.”