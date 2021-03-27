Tánaiste’s comments on Clonsilla development ‘surprising’ - Paul Donnelly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West, Paul Donnelly has expressed his surprise at comments by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in relation to a new strategic housing development at Old Schoolhouse Site Porterstown Road, Kellystown, Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

Teachta Donnelly said:



“I am surprised at the sheer brass neck of Leo Varadkar. The Tánaiste held a zoom meeting with residents in Clonsilla in relation to the SHD and reportedly said ‘we need to get rid of SHD legislation’.

“This is the same legislation that his party implemented in government and has allowed to run till at least December 2021.

“Only two weeks ago I held an online consultation attended by over 50 people in relation to this development and they all echoed their objections to SHD legislation

“It now seems that Leo Varadkar has done a u-turn and is looking to scrap Strategic Housing Development legislation as he has come under pressure in his own constituency, or is the Tánaiste playing games with the people of Clonsilla?”