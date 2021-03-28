Weaknesses in coordination of north/south COVID-19 response must be addressed urgently - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the health departments north and south need to urgently address ongoing weaknesses in the coordination of the response to the pandemic across the island.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“News that the British government would consider distributing a surplus of vaccine ‘as they become available’ is welcome.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinn Féin has been acutely aware of the need for an all-island approach in testing, contact tracing, supports and now in the vaccination programme.

“Sinn Féin has been calling consistently for a two-island approach since it makes sense in terms of public health to secure the immunisation of everyone living and travelling within the Common Travel Area on these islands.

“The health departments north and south need to urgently address ongoing weaknesses in the coordination of the response to the pandemic across the island.

“Vaccinating against the COVID-19 virus worldwide is going to be of utmost importance going forward and I have been working with the RightToCure campaign to ensure all treatments and remedies are accessible to all citizens across the globe equally and without cost.”