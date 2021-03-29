Need for action on potholes following staggering damage figures - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said the Department of Infrastructure must do more to improve the condition of our roads and tackle the pothole problem.

Speaking after a Freedom of Information Act revealed over 85,000 defects, including potholes and other damages, on the north’s roads over the last 12 months, the Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“These are staggering figures. Over 85,000 damages to our roads were recorded in the last 12 months.

“This is a symbol of historic underinvestment and the damaging impact that Tory austerity has had on our road network.

“However, the Department of Infrastructure must put an urgent focus on tackling the rising number of potholes and damage to our roads.

“Fathom Line, in my area, is top of the charts for road damage. This is no surprise as Newry and Armagh is plagued with potholes.

“This must be addressed by the Department to improve our roads and make them safer.”